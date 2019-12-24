The deals keep coming as we approach the holidays and many retailers try to entice you to partake in those last-minute sales. One of those is GameFly, one of the last companies to still offer video game rentals (following Redbox ceasing video game rentals earlier this month). With GameFly, you can take advantage of the Year-End Sale featuring dozens of games available at a steep discount. It’s a sale you’ll want to keep an eye on, provided you’re okay with used games. Most of the offerings include new cases and inserts, along with original in-box redemption codes and free shipping.

While some of the prices are a little higher than what you might find on the PS Store’s current Holiday Sale, GameFly has a few noteworthy deals on select games (and they’re all physical, if that’s your thing). Battlefield V, Far Cry New Dawn, RAGE 2, MLB The Show 19, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are all available through GameFly for less than the current PS Store sale prices. Deals are also available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games, and various Blu-ray movies.

Below are notable PS4 games available through GameFly’s Year-End Sale:

Anthem – $7.99

Battlefield V – $14.99

Borderlands 3 – $34.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $17.99

Contra: Rogue Corps – $12.99

Dangerous Driving – $19.99

Days Gone – $29.99

Death end re;Quest – $34.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $39.99

Dragon Star Varnir – $27.99

Fade to Silence – $14.99

Far Cry New Dawn $9.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season – $14.99

Just Cause 4 – $14.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man – $19.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $14.99

Metro: Exodus – $17.99

MLB The Show 18 – $4.99

MLB The Show 19 – $9.99

NBA Live 19 – $9.99

RAGE 2 – $14.99

Resident Evil 2 – $19.99

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – $17.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $9.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – $14.99

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $9.99

For the full list of deals, visit GameFly’s website.

And remember, this isn’t the only great sale running right now. The aforementioned PS Store Holiday Sale is currently running, along with a physical sale straight from the PlayStation Direct store, featuring console bundles, games, and other discounts. Let us know if you plan on picking anything up from GameFly as part of its big Year-End Sale!

[Source: GameFly]