Amazon Prime Day: Best PS5 Game Deals

There are some excellent Amazon Prime Day PS5 Deals, so if you’ve been waiting to purchase PS5 games cheap, now’s the time. Even newer titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor get price cuts this Prime Day. That’s not all, though, you can also score a PS5 console bundle deal that knocks a bit off the retail price.

Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 game deals

There are some great deals on PS5 games for Prime Day. You won’t want to miss the savings on some of the best titles available on the console.

Best Amazon Prime PS5 console deals

Unfortunately, the only PS5 console deal currently available isn’t mindblowing:

PS5 Console – God of War: Ragnarok Bundle – Renewed – $499.99 (Was: $529.99) – Buy it Here

However, more Prime Day PS5 console deals may pop up, so keep checking here to find potential savings.