GameFly Price Increase Announced

Subscription price increases are inevitable, as shown by the constant hikes in services like Netflix. Despite holding out for a long time, GameFly is also upping its prices, as the company just announced.

The GameFly price increase affects all tiers

As pointed out by Wario64, GameFly’s support page lists out the new prices, which have already gone into effect for new or lapsed subscribers and will start in the September billing cycle for current subscribers. The standard one-game plan for existing members is now $17.95 and the two-disc plan is now $25.95 per month. This is a raise from $15.95 and $22.95, respectively.

The three-disc plan will be $32.95, while the four-disc plan will be $39.95, both of which got a $3 increase. The three-month one-game introductory plan jumped from $9 to $11.50, while the three-month two-game introductory plan went from $14 to $16.50.

GameFly did not formally bring attention to the price surge on its Twitter account, but it did point out that prices have not raised since 2007 when fees shot up $1 to combat the increased cost of stamps. The company said this recent price jump was so it could “update and expand” upon new services and grow its library of games and movies.

A media subscription service going 16 years without a increase in cost is quite unusual. As compiled by The Verge, Netflix has had four price hikes since 2017. Disney+ has already jumped in cost, too, despite only launching in 2019. GameFly has mostly focused on adding more tiers, plans, and services instead of jacking up the price.