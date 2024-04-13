GTA+ Subscription Price Rises by up to 40%

Rockstar has raised the price of its GTA+ subscription quite significantly in what could be the current form of GTA Online’s final full year.

GTA+ Subscription pulls a heist on players

The subscription was first introduced back in 2022 and gives players extra cash, cars, cosmetics, and events for GTA Online. It also provides a rotating roster of Rockstar titles, which currently includes the PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion. L.A. Noire and Bully will be joining the service this year.

The price will now go from $5.99 / €5.99 / £4.99 to $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.99 per month, a fairly steep increase for fans in the US, Europe, and the UK.

It’s the latest entertainment subscription model to hike its price, with gaming subscriptions like EA Play and PS Plus going up a similar amount in the last year.

With GTA VI not due to arrive until at least 2025, Rockstar clearly has no plans to sunset GTA+ any time soon, but a price increase like this for a very limited subscription is a bit of a cynical move as GTA Online in its current form is well over a decade old, and there’s been no new Rockstar title in almost six years to add to the service.

You’d suspect that even GTA Online die-hards will look at the price increase as oddly-timed and a tad egregious.