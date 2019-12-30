Sony’s annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) conference is scheduled for next Monday. The conference will kick off on January 6, 2020 at 5pm PST. What the company has planned currently remains under wraps. However, there are teases of “the future” receiving its time in the limelight, since “The Future is Coming” serves as the press conference’s overall theme. Could this mean Sony will unveil more information about the PlayStation 5, which is slated to hit stores late next year? We’ll know for sure soon enough.

The company’s official website features a brief blurb about the upcoming show. It reads as such: “At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

Of course, this could mean any number of things. Sony’s imminent CES conference may very well feature at lease a few PlayStation 5-related tidbits. It could also outright ignore the system’s existence. At present, there’s no way of knowing what the company has up its sleeve. For much of this year, Sony has released PS5 details piecemeal, offering bits of information here and there. It does not seem too much of a stretch to assume CES is the company’s next marketing move.

As is always the case, Sony will stream its January 6th press conference live online for anyone who wants to tune in. CES 2020 proper begins on Tuesday, January 7th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The consumer show will come to a close later that week on Friday, January 10th.

[Source: Sony via MP1st]