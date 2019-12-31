Evidence of a Final Fantasy VII Remake demo seems to be mounting. Today, December 31, 2019, a YouTuber by the name of Lystrasza posted a video of the heavily-rumored Final Fantasy VII Remake demo. Starting with the demo menu screen, the video then jumps into the game’s intro sequence, starting with Aerith Gainsborough running through Midgar and ending with the iconic train arriving at Reactor 1, featuring Cloud Strife and Barret Wallace. (Editor’s Note: The cinematic is nearly a shot-for-shot recreation of the original game’s opening sequence with some minor changes and additions.) The video appears legitimate, even beginning with the demo’s main menu screen before moving into the opening. The cinematic then transitions directly into gameplay as the video abruptly cuts off.

Square Enix has yet to make any official comment about this video or the demo in general. Last week, a thumbnail image depicting the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo leaked but was taken down shortly after.

The footage (assuming it isn’t delisted) can be seen below:

And to show just how far game development has come, here’s a comparison between the 1997 original and the 2020 remake, based on the newly leaked footage:

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the remake, though. Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first part in the remake series and only covers the initial Midgar portion of the original game (expanding it in greater detail, however), which leaves much of the saga left untold. We do know development has already started on the second part, but it’s unclear what that game will cover or even when it’s expected to release. Depending on what portion of the game the second part covers, we could very well even see a third part release eventually, but it’s likely going to be a few years before we come to the conclusion of this saga.

Excitement for Final Fantasy VII Remake is high and getting a demo out in consumers’ hands is a great way to let players try out the new take on the battle system, which some people have already tried at various gaming events. Final Fantasy VII Remake is due out on PS4 on March 3, 2020. You can preorder from Amazon.

