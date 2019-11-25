The wait for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake is almost over and as we get closer to its release next spring, Square Enix keeps dropping pieces of information about the upcoming title. While the company revealed a lot at E3 2019, there are still a handful of concerns, particularly in regards to the game’s “episodic” release plan, where Square Enix intends to release the full experience in multiple parts. (Editor’s Note: The word “episodic” might conjure up images of being broken up into small Telltale-like chunks, but each “part” will be its own full-length game.) As of this summer, Square Enix itself was unsure about how the rollout would unfold, but we do know production on the next part has already begun, according to Director Tetsuya Nomura.

Since the first part will only be focusing on the Midgar portion of the game, which is a small fraction of the original game’s adventure, we could very well be seeing numerous installments of Final Fantasy VII throughout the duration of the PS5’s life cycle. At least we know the developer is already working on the next part. Nomura explained:

We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar.

The earlier stages of the remake’s development were rocky after its official announcement in 2015, so much so, that the project was moved internally from its external developer to meet the high expectations of fans. Because of these expectations, Nomura assured fans there’s no reason to worry about the size of the first part, saying:

Opportunities for discussing our true intentions are few, but with regard to the size of the game that many are asking about – there’s no reason at all to worry. Even in this Midgar portion alone, the density and volume are so great that I had to give directions to lighten them.

He also confirmed it will contain new bosses will appear in Final Fantasy VII Remake, despite previously stating the opposite:

With regard to new characters, of whom I said during past interviews that there would be “none” – though they aren’t main characters, their numbers ended up growing considerably in the process of creating a rich depiction of Midgar. When you think of Midgar’s final boss, you probably think of the M.O.T.O.R., but in this game new bosses will appear and add to the excitement of the story even more.

