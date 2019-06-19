Nostalgia can do a lot for something, huh? The Hollywood Reporter has revealed some exclusive stats from E3 2019, and these show that a remake of a 1997 PlayStation original dominated the show. According to Twitter, Final Fantasy VII was the convention’s most-tweeted about game, showing it still has plenty of fans out there in the world.

Following its initial re-reveal earlier in 2019, Square Enix went big on Final Fantasy VII Remake at E3. We finally got a good look at the combat system, which looks to meld together modern-day action gameplay with the turn-based mechanics of the original. Fans also finally got their first look at Tifa in the remake, which is pretty faithful to her original design.

Of course, nostalgia isn’t the only reason Final Fantasy VII Remake has resonated with so many. What we’ve seen of it has been impressive, and would be even if it were an original title. We got to see Final Fantasy VII Remake in action and see how its new combat works firsthand. Our E3 preview called the vertical slice “a perfect proof of concept” for the upcoming 2020 release.

Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn’t the only thing that had Twitter buzzing, however. Thanks to the appearance of one Keanu Reeves, Cyberpunk 2077 was the second-most tweeted game. And despite criticism levied at it, or maybe because of it, Marvel’s Avengers clocked in at number five. Nintendo exclusives The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons came in at three and four.

Interestingly, Sony was the third most-tweeted about publisher during the show, following Nintendo and Microsoft. It’s certainly an impressive feat considering Sony wasn’t even present. However, every publisher that held a conference at this year’s show was the number one trending topic during their respective presentations.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will release on March 3, 2020, while Cyberpunk 2077 will be riding in on April 20th.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]