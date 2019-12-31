With the next-gen console due to come out at the tail end of 2020, many people (especially us here at PlayStation LifeStyle) are super excited for the PlayStation 5. While Sony hasn’t done much in the way of nailing down official specs—other than saying it will have an SSD, a 4k Blu-Ray player, and dropping some tantalizing hints about its controller—those specs may have been leaked. Thanks to a report by Eurogamer analyzing the leaked PS5 specs, we have a better idea of the possibility behind the PlayStation 5’s internal workings. The first question is if this leak is accurate and how it was gotten ahold of. An employee at AMD was storing fragments of information on GitHub since sometime around June or July. The information first hit the public around August via Twitter and was recently independently verified by Eurogamer/Digital Foundry. (Editor’s Note: The specifics get a lot more technical than that, but that’s the basics of it in layman’s terms.)

The current leak doesn’t have any information on the PS5’s CPU, but we do get some interesting ideas about its GPU. At the very least we know it’s a custom unit made specifically for the PS5, and that it contains similar components to the currently available AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. However, what really seals the deal that this is a custom unit is that it has three different settings: the basic setting for the PS5, and then one that emulates the PS4 and another for the PS4 Pro (to support backwards compatibility). Eurogamer also notes that, while this is unconfirmed, it does mean that the PS5 should have about 9.2 teraflops of GPU power.

How does this compare to its main competitor, the Xbox Series X? Like the PlayStation 5, there are no official specs. There are some less detailed leaks from the same source that shows it has a stronger GPU, with the goal of 12 teraflops. That’d be more powerful, but also certainly more expensive as well. Eurogamer notes it’s more likely the PS5 will hit the “magical $399 price point” than the Xbox Series X (estimated to come in at $499), due to the power difference. However, that price difference was a massive selling point back when the PS4 launched and helped Sony secure the generation, alongside some great exclusive games.

This is just a high-level overview of the specs. If you’d like to dive directly into the nitty-gritty of the numbers themselves, make sure to read the full Digital Foundry analysis directly.

Naturally, since this is a leak, we still have to wait and see what will come of both consoles. Until then, you can read up on the first confirmed PlayStation 5 game and what will make it so special.

[Source: Eurogamer]