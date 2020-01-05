Video game artist Masahiro Ito, who is known for his work on the Silent Hill franchise, has announced on Twitter that he’s working on a new game as a core member of the development team. However, he’s not in a position to share details at the moment.

As spotted by Gematsu, Ito tweeted:

I’m working on a title as a core member. I hope the title won’t be cancelled. — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) January 4, 2020

About that, I can tell you nothing yet. ( ´•ᴗ•) — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) January 4, 2020

If you’re wondering about the cancellation comment then it probably has something to do with Ito’s two-year stint with Sony Interactive Entertainment on a game that was eventually cancelled.

As Gematsu recalled, Ito revealed in February 2018 that he was working with Sony on a Russian retro sci-fi horror game between 2008 and 2010 before it was canned. Shortly after announcing yesterday that he’s working on a new game, Ito wished his followers a happy new year via a tweet that included an image from the cancelled game.

A belated happy new year. pic.twitter.com/ny6V7U8Vlp — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) January 4, 2020

Prior to the cancellation of Silent Hills, Ito said that he would love to work on the game with Hideo Kojima. His latest works include monster design for PlayStation Vita game NightCry and creature design for Metal Gear Survive.

We’re eager to find out what Ito is working on and with who. We’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, let us know what you’re hoping to see.

[Source: Gematsu]