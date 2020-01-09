The Division 2‘s third episode of DLC content will launch across all platforms sometime this February. Most notably, players will be treated to a brand-new area, New York’s Coney Island. A few other content extras are also on the cards that everyone will have access to free of charge. Of course, Year 1 Pass holders will receive special content offerings, too. What Episode 3 won’t feature is the second raid, Foundry. Instead, this is slated to go live on an unspecified date after Episode 3’s release.

A recent Reddit post provides an overview of what to expect from The Division 2’s Episode 3 story DLC. The upcoming content includes all of the following:

A new area, New York’s Coney Island

The Cleaners, a New York faction from the first The Division, will return

2 New Main Missions

2 Classified Assignments for Year 1 Pass owners

1 New Specialization (no information as of now): Instant unlock for Year 1 Pass owners

A new Exotic, the Kameleon, an SMG that changes colors to match your surroundings

In the Reddit post, it’s also made clear that private test servers will not be held for Episode 3, since it is narrative-centric content. The lack of major balance changes informs this decision, as well.

The most recent of such content drops launched back in October 2019 with Episode 2. It similarly added two main missions, weapons, Classified Assignments, etc. Episode 2 additionally launched alongside Title Update 6, which debuted a whole host of major game changes and fixes.

The Division 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Reddit via VG247]