Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Ray Tracing & 3D Audio Detailed by Sony

The ways in which Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature ray tracing and 3D audio have been revealed by Insomniac Games.

How will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 use ray tracing and 3D audio?

A recent post to the PlayStation Blog by Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Manager Tim Turi detailed how ray tracing would be featured.

“Both Performance and Fidelity modes feature Ray Tracing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 thanks to the title launching exclusively on PS5,” reads the post. “The effect is immediately apparent when swinging or gliding across the water. One beautiful moment involved traversing over the East River with the setting sun casting a warm glow over the water, including the reflection of the Brooklyn skyline and a splash of hazy red from one of its large neon signs.”

In regards to 3D audio, Turi noted a few of the sequences where it was most effectively used in his preview — specifically, in a sewer chase with Lizard and the church fight with Kraven.

“Insomniac’s audio team implements 3D audio in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with impressive attention to detail,” the post states. “The immersive effects are omnipresent, but two specific sequences stood out to me. A massive bell tolls during a sequence where a Black Suit-clad Peter squares off with Kraven in a church. The resonant frequency of the bell hits with a convincing punch. Another other moment is more gameplay focused, with the player crawling after Lizard through New York’s sewers. The claustrophobic sequence is heightened by a 360-degree range of sounds, including creaky pipes, crumbling rubble, and the occasional skittering of Lizard himself.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 5.