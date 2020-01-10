Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has topped yet another game of the decade list. This time, the honor is thanks to users on the PlayStation Blog. Recently, the website asked fans to sift through a list of games launched between 2010 and 2019. In doing so, PS Blog users were to select three of their favorites. Now the numbers are in, prompting the blog to share the top 20 picks. The Last of Us reigns supreme on the list, with God of War, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and a pair of Rockstar titles rounding out the top five picks.

Below are the top 20 best games of the last decade, as voted by PlayStation Blog users:

The Last of Us God of War The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Horizon Zero Dawn Bloodborne Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Marvel’s Spider-Man Persona 5 Dark Souls Call of Duty: Black Ops II NieR: Automata Death Stranding Red Dead Redemption Mass Effect 2 Fortnite Batman: Arkham City Resident Evil 2

Nine of the 20 titles are PlayStation exclusives, which is not too surprising given the voting audience. Still, this seems an overall impressive list that covers the gamut of the 2010s’ most notable experiences.

Interestingly, the PS Blog users have very similar taste to Metacritic users, who also voted The Last of Us as this past decade’s best game. In fact, much of Metacritic’s top 10 user-voted list matches that of the PS Blog. The two only differ in that Marvel’s Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End didn’t make the Metacritic list.

Ellie’s and Joel’s next chapter begins in just a few months. The Last of Us Part II will hit the PlayStation 4 on May 29th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]