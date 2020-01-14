Neverwinter developer Cryptic Studios will launch its massively multiplayer online action RPG Magic: Legends on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in 2021. Published by Perfect World Entertainment, the free-to-play title is also on track to receive its first beta test sometime this spring. Those interested in participating in the beta can sign up now via the official Magic: Legends website. At the time of writing, it is unclear exactly how the beta will roll out across all platforms.

In addition to unveiling a release window, Cryptic Studios shared a new gameplay trailer for Magic: Legends. Check it out in the following video:

As the developer of Neverwinter, Cryptic Studios is no stranger to free-to-play MMORPG experiences. Magic: Legends will see the studio travel a different course, however, notably due to its setting in Magic: The Gathering’s multiverse. Thus, players will find themselves navigating across the “iconic planes” of the original card game.

In Magic: Legends, an archaic force threatens the multiverse, moving about in the darkness. By becoming a powerful Planeswalker, players must beat back this force, learning spells and mastering various attacks in the process. The setting is not all Magic: Legends will share with the classic card game, either. Legendary characters and creatures from Magic: The Gathering are also set to play a part in the top-down experience from Cryptic Studios. Players can either choose to take on this magical world solo or face the darkness with up to two other friends.

[Source: Perfect World Entertainment via Gematsu]