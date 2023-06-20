Open-World RPG Tower of Fantasy Gets PS5/PS4 Release Date, Exclusive Features

Perfect World has announced the PS5 and PS4 release date for its open-world action RPG Tower of Fantasy. Out on August 8, the PlayStation versions will be operated independently, and therefore won’t feature cross-play with Tower of Fantasy’s PC and mobile versions.

Tower of Fantasy PS5 exclusive features and PlayStation launch bundles

Tower of Fantasy’s PS5 version will utilize the DualSense‘s haptic feedback during battles and during certain moments, like characters going through blood loss. Haptics will also be used in key story moments and will be accompanied by controller vibrations to make collisions feel more intense and realistic. On the graphical front, Tower of Fantasy will support 4K on PS5.

Players on both PS4 and PS5 can choose between three editions: Standard Edition ($10.99), Deluxe Edition ($49.99), and Ultimate Edition ($99.99). They include:

Standard

A copy of the game

Monthly Pass (x1)

Tanium (x100)

Gold Nucleus (x10)

Fried Chicken (x10)

Crispy Grilled Fish (x10)

Black Nucleus (x10)

Weapon Augmentation Box II (x10)

Deluxe

A copy of the game

48-hours early access

Simulacrum Deluxe Box (x1)

Outfit “Move Planes” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Avatar “Smarty Housekeeper (2nd Gen.)” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Avatar Frame “Playtime” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Chat Frame “Game Master” for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Monthly Pass (x1)

Tanium (x2,000)

Gold Nucleus (x10)

Black Nucleus (x10)

Weapon Augmentation Box II (x20)

Fried Chicken (x10)

Crispy Grilled Fish (x10)

Sizzling Meat (x10)

Nut tea (x10)

Ultimate