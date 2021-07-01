Neverwinter developer Cryptic Studios has announced that it’s shutting down its MMO action-RPG Magic: Legends on October 31st. The game, which was available in open beta on PC, will no longer be coming to the PlayStation and Xbox as previously planned.

In a letter to fans, Cryptic Studios said that its vision for Magic: Legends “missed the mark.” However, the studio learned “valuable lessons” from the experience that it plans to implement during game development in the future. In a FAQ, Cryptic said that it currently has no plans to revive Magic: Legends at a later time.

The letter reads:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Magic: Legends will be shutting down on October 31, 2021. All players who spent money in-game across Arc and the Epic Games Store during the open beta will be refunded their full purchase amounts. Servers will remain open for play until closing day, however we will be closing the Zen Shop effective immediately. Later this week, all items will instead be purchasable using Aether, our free in-game currency. Our vision for Magic: Legends missed the mark, but we are proud of what we achieved. Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we got to bring the expansive Magic: The Gathering Multiverse to a wide audience and explore new angles within the established action RPG genre. We learned several valuable lessons along the way, and we will use them to improve Cryptic’s future development efforts. Most importantly, we’d like to thank all of the players who explored the Multiverse with us and provided feedback during the Alpha and Beta testing phases. We couldn’t have gotten this far without you!

[Source: Magic: Legends]