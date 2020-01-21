A new Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair demo is headed to PS4 later this month, giving you a chance to try before you buy. The demo will release on January 30, 2020, for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. This news comes by way of developer Playtonic’s official Twitter account:

Good news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is on the way! Steam: 23rd Jan

PS4/Nintendo Switch: 30th Jan

Xbox: TBA If you’re a try before you buy kinda guy (or gal/pal), this is a great opportunity for you to get stuck in! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 20, 2020

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a 2D platformer that released in October 2019. It serves as a spin-off of the original Yooka-Laylee, which itself is a spiritual successor to the dormant Banjo-Kazooie series. The Impossible Lair garnered positive reviews, with critics praising it for its platforming and visuals.

The upcoming demo will feature the following, as noted by a followup tweet from Playtonic:

An assortment of vibrant and exciting 2D levels.

A terrain-transforming “Pagie Challenge”.

A State Change! Tonics to sample. Give Yooka a massive head.

The Impossible Lair itself!

Saved State! Progress from the demo carries over when the game is purchased.

The demo will be a complete limited slice of the game without a time-limit, unlike some game demos that have released in the past, like Resident Evil 2’s One-Shot Demo. A Twitter user asked Playtonic “if the Impossible Lair is in the demo, couldn’t someone beat the game without even buying it?” To which the developer replied, “if they’re really good… yeah.” It’s unclear if this was just an offhand joke, or if you will, in fact, be able to complete the game in its entirety. Nonetheless, we’ll find out later this month. (Editor’s Note: While the Impossible Lair is the ultimate culmination of the game, it’s a very difficult—one might say impossible—challenge that is aided by lives gained from the rest of the levels, the vast majority of which are not included in this demo. It’s technically possible to “beat” the game in just the demo, but you still miss out on the full game’s worth of levels and content.)

[Source: Playtonic via Twitter]