Though reportedly cancelled by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment nearly a year ago, Mortal Kombat Kollection Online has reemerged, courtesy of a newly filed PEGI rating in Europe. The rating, listed as PEGI 18, indicates the collection will eventually launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Should this prove true, fans of the beloved franchise may soon get their hands on remastered versions of Mortal Kombat “klassics,” including every entry of the original trilogy.

According to the PEGI rating, Mortal Kombat Kollection Online will see the original trilogy restored with updated art, improved gameplay, an online features. At the time of writing, Warner Bros. has yet to formally release a statement concerning the project.

As noted previously, this isn’t Mortal Kombat Kollection Online’s first time making the rounds. News of a remastered Mortal Kombat package dates back to 2017, when the team known as Mortal Kombat HD Kommunity was attached to produce remastered versions of the franchise’s first three installments. In 2018, Warner Bros. removed the team from the ambitious project, reportedly preferring to entrust Mortal Kombat remasters to a studio with more experience. A report from DSOGaming in April 2019 claims Blind Squirrel, the developer behind BioShock: The Collection, had become involved, though its work, too, received the boot.

Whether or not Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the alleged Blind Squirrel project remains unknown. Either way, the PEGI rating suggests concrete details may drop soon enough. If so, Mortal Kombat is off to an incredibly strong start for the new year. Joker comes to MK11 next week as a DLC character, with Spawn slated for a March release. In addition, an animated film, Moral Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, will launch sometime this year. MK co-creator Ed Boon serves as creative consultant on the film helmed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham).

[Source: PEGI Public Site via Gematsu, DSOGaming]