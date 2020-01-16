Remember Mortal Kombat’s Friendship finishing moves? They debuted in Mortal Kombat II, offering a less deadly alternative to Fatalities. One Friendship, for example, saw Cyrax dancing instead of brutally killing his opponent. Barring a few clever references here and there, they have not been present since before the franchise’s 2011 reboot. With the imminent arrival of Joker in Mortal Kombat 11, that will soon change. Kind of. One of the Clown Prince of Crime’s finishing moves is actually Fatality in disguise.

See Joker’s gameplay trailer below for a glimpse at a new take on what Friendship is all about:

Mortal Kombat 11 players who own the Kombat Pack can get their hands on the Joker come January 28th. Everyone else will be able to purchase the character separately a week later on February 4th. Once the Batman rogue officially goes live, only one more character will remain unaccounted for–Spawn. The Todd McFarlane-created hellspawn will finally make his long-awaited Mortal Kombat debut on March 17th for Kombat Pack owners. He will become available to buy separately one week later.

At present, it remains unknown as to whether NetherRealm has a second Kombat Pack in development. However, Creative Director Ed Boon’s tease of a “big surprise” for this years seems to suggest as much. We can’t be too sure of anything until official word is given, though.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.