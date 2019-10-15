The Kombat Pack aside, which just saw the advent of Terminator T-800, what else does NetherRealm Studios have in store for Mortal Kombat 11? It’s hard to say. Yet, according to series co-creator Ed Boon, a “big surprise” is on the way in 2020.

Boon teased as much in a video interview with Terra Brasil during the Brasil Game Show. Upon being asked what’s coming up for the franchise in the future, the NetherRealm boss had this to say,

The story of Mortal Kombat, we’re pretty much calling [Mortal Kombat 11] the end of the story… We’re certainly not through with Mortal Kombat. You know, there are more characters that are gonna come and we have a big surprise coming next year for Mortal Kombat.

Of course, this could mean any number of things. The “big surprise” may even hint at a potential Kombat Pack 2. Since Boon was unwilling to divulge further details, all anyone can do is guess for now. It’s also possible the surprise will have very little to do with Mortal Kombat 11, specifically. With the reboot film already in production and a release date set for early 2021, Boon’s vague “big surprise” for Mortal Kombat comment could allude to anything.

We’d be remiss not to at least mention the possibility of a spin-off. After all, Boon did tell Terra Brasil MK11 is considered the “end of the story.” Might there be room for a side narrative, something akin to Shaolin Monks or the lesser known Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero? Fingers crossed.

See the full interview below. Boon’s statement about Mortal Kombat’s future begins at around the 2:48 timestamp:

There are still three Kombat Pack characters left for NetherRealm to release. Sindel is slated to arrive at the end of November. Joker will laugh his way into the arena in January 2020. Finally, Spawn will make his MK debut in March.

[Source: Terra Brasil via MP1st]