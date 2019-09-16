Filming for the Mortal Kombat Reboot Movie Has Officially Kicked Off

Since Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema announced the film’s release date, it’s been clear shooting for the Mortal Kombat reboot would begin later in 2019. Things have kicked into high gear a little earlier than some may have expected, however. According to the project’s scriptwriter, Greg Russo, filming in Australia began over the weekend.

Russo shared the news on his personal Twitter account, complete with a photo of a film clapper board bearing the franchise’s iconic dragon logo.

May the Elder Gods watch over us! #ITHASBEGUN pic.twitter.com/Lkovg7Glwo — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) September 15, 2019

In many respects, the reboot film is a mystery. Apart from the character’s involved, next to nothing is known about its story. At least, details about casting have been steady surfacing. The roster seems quite impressive too, so far.

Most recently, Marco Polo’s Chin Tan and Westworld’s Hiroyuki Sanada joined the cast as Shang Tsung and Scorpion, respectively. The remainder of the film’s massive cast includes: The Raid’s Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Supergirl’s Mechad Brooks as Jax, Sisi Stringer in the role of Mileena, Ludi Lun’s Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Josh Lawson as Kano. Reportedly, Thor: Ragnarok alum Tadanobu Asano is in talks to play the God of Thunder, Raiden. However, it is currently unclear as to whether the actor has officially been brought on board. In addition, Wu Assassins star Lewis Tan has been in negotiations to join the project, though which role he may adopt remains under wraps.

James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring) is producing the New Line Cinema picture, helmed by commercial director Simon McQuoid. Larry Kasanoff, who took part in the production of Mortal Kombat’s 1995 film, serves in a producer role alongside Wan. Producer on Kill Bill Vol. 2, E. Bennett Walsh, is also producing the upcoming reboot.

Mortal Kombat’s big screen return will land in theaters in a couple of years on March 5, 2021.

[Source: Greg Russo on Twitter via Comic Book Resources]