Mortal Kombat‘s film reboot is expanding its cast once again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, two more classic characters have joined the fray. Australian actor Josh Lawson has officially signed on to play Kano. Meanwhile, The Meg’s Jessica McNamee is in final talks to assume the role of Sonya Blade. Lewis Tan, who recently starred in Netflix’s Wu Assassins, may soon join the cast, as well. Reportedly, he’s in negotiations to star in an unspecified role.

This news comes on the heels of four other actors recently being added to the cast. Supergirl alum Mechad Brooks will star as Jax. Power Rangers actor Ludi Lin has been tapped to play Liu Kang. Newcomer Sisi Stringer is signed to take on the role of Mileena, and Thor: Ragnarok’s Tadanobu Asano, if cast, will join the project as Raiden. The cast as it currently stands, then, suggests Lewis Tan’s undisclosed role may be quite obvious, especially since The Raid’s Joe Taslim is already in line to star as Sub-Zero. Might Tan play opposite Taslim as Scorpion? Hopefully, this information will surface in the near future.

Commercial director Simon McQuoid will direct the film for New Line Cinema, with master of horror James Wan set to produce. Producing duties are also going to Larry Kasanoff, who had a hand in the development of 1995’s Mortal Kombat adaptation. Joining Wan and Kasanoff as producer is EP on Men in Black: International, E. Bennett Walsh.

Mortal Kombat’s film reboot is currently on schedule to begin production sometime later this year in South Australia. Such a major motion picture shooting in the region will be a tremendous boon for the local economy, thanks to the myriad job opportunities it will provide local talent and film crews.

The movie opens in theaters on March 5, 2021.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]