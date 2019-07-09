For years, news of a Mortal Kombat film reboot has come and gone, only ever spoken of as somewhat of a pipe dream. Yet, just recently, the project finally picked up steam with a formal announcement, shooting location, and director. Now even more details about the production have surfaced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mortal Kombat adaptation has found its Sub-Zero in The Raid’s Joe Taslim.

In addition to starring in The Raid, Taslim is known for featuring in Fast & Furious 6 and Star Trek Beyond. The actor most recently starred in Cinemax’s Bruce Lee-inspired series, Warrior. For now, Taslim’s role as Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero serves as the only casting news to surface about the project. Even information about other characters, plot, and setting remain under wraps. However, as noted above, a few details concerning the production itself emerged with the film’s formal reveal back in May.

Joe Taslim as he appeared in The Raid.

Commercial director Simon McQuoid will helm the James Wan-produced film, with shooting set to take place in South Australia. Screenwriter Greg Russo penned the current draft of the script. At the time of writing, whether or not his draft will be changed or modified remains to be seen. In addition to Wan producing Mortal Kombat for New Line, industry veterans Larry Kasanoff (1995’s Mortal Kombat) and E. Bennett Walsh (Kill Bill: Volume 2) will be on board, as well.

The South Australia-set production will be a boon for the community there, according to the Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall. This is due to the production’s helping create upwards of 580 jobs, as the project will make use of Australian film crews and Adelaide Studios’ Sound Stages.

Filming for this new Mortal Kombat adaptation is set to kick off later this year. It’s penciled in for a theatrical release on March 5, 2021.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

