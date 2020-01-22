Yesterday, speculation took flight about a potential animated film based on The Witcher. Now it is no longer speculation with Netflix confirming that an anime movie is indeed in the works, entitled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The film will come from the show’s creative team, helmed by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. Legend of Korra’s and Voltron: Legendary Defender’s Studio Mir will animate the new Witcher-centric project. Though yesterday’s rumor claimed it will launch before The Witcher Season 2, Netflix has yet to corroborate as much.

One of Netflix’s Twitter accounts made the news official in the following post:

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed her involvement in a response to the NX post. In doing so, the showrunner also revealed the anime film has been in the works for “over a year.” For the time being, no further details other than those listed above are publicly known.

This news is the cherry on top of a great day of info drops for fans of The Witcher. Earlier this morning, Netflix released “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” on Spotify. The first volume of the show’s soundtrack will go live across multiple music streaming services on Friday, January 24th.

The Witcher TV series is streaming now on Netflix. Within just a month of its release, Geralt’s live action adventures have become quite the sensation. Should its many successes persist, the show could become Netflix’s biggest Season 1 debut to date.

[Source: NX, Lauren S. Hissrich on Twitter]