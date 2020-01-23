Dishonored video games may be taking a hiatus for now, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t experience the franchise elsewhere. Sometime this summer, tabletop game publisher Modiphius Entertainment will translate the Empire of the Isles into a tabletop RPG for $39.99. Modiphius is developing the project in collaboration with series Co-Creative Director, Harvey Smith.

The tabletop RPG will consist of a 300-page hardback book, custom 20-sided dice, custom cards, and a few extra accessories. Dishonored’s world is being adapted to Modiphius’ proprietary 2d20 System, which became popular with the company’s Star Trek Adventures and Conan RPGs. Newcomers shouldn’t feel overwhelmed, though. Modiphius’ Co-Founder, Chris Burch, told Polygon the tabletop experience will be designed with accessibility in mind for Dishonored fans who aren’t familiar roleplaying games.

Though players can bring their stealth prowess to the tabletop RPG, myriad other options will also present themselves. Players will have the choice to assume the role of custom characters such as couriers, duelists, explorers, and inventors, for example. Series stars Corvo and Emily will also serve as playable characters.

The 300-page book will provide quite the extensive breakdown, too. From the looks of it, players will have at their fingertips everything needed to begin a new adventure through the squalor of Dunwall. The hardback includes:

An introduction to the Empire of the Isles, and an in-depth look at its history, its people and the struggles they face.

A step-by-step guide to play the role of the Protagonists: from grim assassins and rugged criminals, to intrepid explorers and stoic crown loyalists.

A host of antagonists and a myriad different storyhooks to inspire you, from the harsh, cold lands of Tyvia to sunny Karnaca.

Insight on the strange nature of the Void, as well as rules to harness the its reality-bending powers.

“The Oil Trail,” a mini-campaign in four acts that serves as a perfect introduction to the City of Dunwall.

A streamlined narrative edition of the Modiphius 2d20 game system.

[Source: Modiphius via Polygon]