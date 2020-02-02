Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad writer Gennifer Hutchinson has said that while she loves the Dishonored video games, she’s not actively pursuing a television show based on the series.

“Let me write a Dishonored TV series, you cowards,” Hutchinson jokingly tweeted a couple of days ago. IGN picked up on the tweet, following which a number of publications claimed that Hutchinson was eyeing a Dishonored TV series.

“That’ll teach me to make brazen jokey tweets about IP I love,” Hutchinson wrote to IGN after her tweet made rounds. “Seriously though, it’s a fun ‘what if?’ but in no way an active pursuit.” She later issued the following clarification:

Hi friends! Since this got way bigger than I expected, some clarification! I love the Dishonored franchise, but my tweet was me sharing that love, not indicating any serious plan to pursue it. Though I adore it, these things are much bigger than a single ‘lemme do this!’ tweet. I have some projects I’m super excited about (that I can’t discuss) currently on my plate! But sometimes I like to shout about the IP I love. That’ll learn me. I also would never seriously demand a job AND end said demand with ‘you cowards,’ y’all.

Although Hutchinson has put the rumors to rest, I can’t help but wonder how a Dishonored TV show would turn out.

Back in August 2018, Arkane Studios confirmed that the series is resting “for now” so the likelihood of a new release anytime soon is pretty low, especially since next-gen is around the corner. In the meantime, you can enjoy a tabletop RPG.

What do our readers think of the idea of a Dishonored TV show?

