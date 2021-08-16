Rumor: Netflix Adaptation of Dishonored Currently in Development

Streaming service Netflix is reportedly working on an adaptation of the video game series Dishonored, though details are still slim. While the news was only broken by a single outlet, users have pointed out that popular writers expressed interest in a TV series adaptation of the franchise. Additionally, Netflix recently revealed teasers for the second season of The Witcher, another popular video game-slash-novel-turned drama series.

Website Giant Freaking Robot states that one of their “trusted and proven” sources has revealed that the Dishonored project is currently in development at Netflix. They also speculate that the streaming giant is looking to build franchises by hiring experienced writers, directors, and actors.

What better fit for Hollywood talent than the Dishonored franchise, which has already featured a prominent list of voice actors in the games, including Chloe Grace Moretz, Lena Headey, and Carrie Fisher? Originally released in 2012, the game received a sequel, Dishonored 2, back in 2016, as well as multiple DLC expansions and definitive editions since. While developer Arkane Studios did mention that the series would be “resting for now” back in 2018, it’s been a good few years since the series last announced anything major. Notably, Arkane is now under the Microsoft umbrella following the acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda, so PlayStation players are unlikely to get any more Dishonored games in the future.

To add to the speculation about a Dishonored Netflix adaptation, users on Reddit also pointed out that a prominent Emmy-winning writer also showed public interest in creating a Dishonored TV series back in 2020. While this doesn’t confirm anything, Gennifer Hutchison has previously worked on Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.

And while not as extensive as The Witcher or Game of Thrones, the Dishonored series does have a trilogy of novels, several games, and comic book series to go off of. Especially considering it has to do with espionage, assassinations, and some interesting fantasy elements, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the franchise expand to the screen.

As always, take rumors with a grain of salt for now.

[Source: GiantFreakingRobot, Reddit]