Id Software is pushing this generation’s hardware to its limits with DOOM Eternal. In fact, thanks to the title’s much larger scale, the next DOOM entry could be the studio’s best work to date. What might this mean for a potential port to PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox? While id has nothing concrete to share just yet, it seems the studio is at least considering bringing the hellish shooter to next-gen hardware.

Speaking with Metro UK, Director Marty Stratton said he’s personally excited about what the team might accomplish on the new consoles. However, while a next-gen ports seem like a “logical” step, the studio won’t confirm anything for the time being. When asked about the possibility of DOOM Eternal on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Stratton told Metro UK,

We haven’t talked about it yet but one of the exciting things is we’re at the end of this console cycle, where our team knows this tech really, really well. So it really allowed us to push and get the most out of this hardware. And I’m super excited about what it means for the next hardware. So we haven’t announced anything, but it’s really exciting. They’re doing some really awesome stuff with that hardware so I think it’s logical that we would push onto that and honestly try to be one of the best games on that platform as well.

Again, this isn’t confirmation, but Stratton’s words seemingly suggest there’s a great possibility. As the year rolls on with Sony and Microsoft sharing more details about their respective consoles, developers are bound to open up more with regards to next-gen plans.

The team at id recently let press go hands-on with the upcoming shooter. Out of those previews came news about the interesting way the studio is tackling difficulty levels this time. Taking inspiration from Mario Kart, id designed a system that allows players across all difficulties to engage in the most intense of DOOM experiences. Therefore, regardless of whether you’re playing on an easy difficulty or Nightmare, expect skill to be of the utmost importance.

DOOM Eternal will hit stores for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 20th.

[Source: Metro UK]