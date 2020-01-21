It sounds as though id Software is operating at another level when it comes to DOOM Eternal. On the heels of one programmer’s claiming the upcoming release as id’s best game yet, Executive Producer Marty Stratton has opened up about the game’s scale. Apparently, DOOM Eternal’s size eclipses that of DOOM 2016’s two times over. As such, fans should expect to navigate through much larger levels, while also running into more demons than ever before.

Stratton teased as much and more during a recent DOOM Eternal preview event, according to Video Games Chronicle. Of the game’s size, Stratton said,

It’s about double the size of Doom 2016. It’s the most epic and best thing that we’ve ever created at the studio. Our levels are bigger than they’ve ever been, we have double the amount of demons and from beginning to end you’re going to experience things that are always new. I refer to this as sort of the game version of a ‘page-turner’… even down to the last boss fight, you’re going to see things that you hadn’t up to that point.

The incredible scope of the new DOOM entry only covers the tip of the iceberg. Id Software also aims to impress players in terms of visuals; this goes for console and PC platforms. On consoles specifically, Stratton noted that the end of the generation means “engine teams really understand the hardware and are getting the most out of it.”

Thanks to the “best technology” id Software has ever made, both the graphical fidelity and polygon count greatly improved between games. Stratton added, “I can’t tell you enough about how good it looks on PS4and Xbox. If you play on consoles you’ve got something really special to look forward to.”

DOOM Eternal will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 20th. Preordering will net you access to a free copy of DOOM 64.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]