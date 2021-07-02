id Software will no longer be creating an Invasion Mode for DOOM Eternal. As players have enjoyed the range of gameplay available in the game’s expansions and master levels, the team has redirected their focus towards a single-player horde mode instead. Information on the new mode will arrive during QuakeCon in August.

Invasion Mode was intended to be included in a free game update. Players would have been able to invade the games of other players, only this time to cause havoc as a demon. Unfortunately the development of the mode was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of remote working. As the development continued, the team became aware of the popularity of “the range of gameplay and combat” that were introduced with the game’s two expansions, The Ancient Gods – Part 1 and Part 2, as well as the master levels.

The team assessed these factors and made the decision to scrap Invasion Mode. They will now be focusing on a “totally new” single-player horde mode because this will offer “more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game”. There will also be a BATTLEMODE refresh to give the mode a rank-based structure and make it more competitive. At the same time, the mode will also get a new map and more gameplay and balance updates. More information on both of these will be shown by the developer at QuakeCon in August.

Executive Producer Marty Stratton had this to add:

I want to emphasize how immensely proud I am of all that our teams at id and Bethesda have accomplished. It’s incredibly hard to believe that we haven’t seen each other in person since before DOOM Eternal launched more than fifteen months ago and, despite the obstacles created by the pandemic and remote working, dozens of updates and additions have been created, tested, released and supported from our homes. Throughout it all, we’ve continued to be inspired and energized by your incredible support and enthusiasm for the game – so from each of us, thank you.

DOOM Eternal received Update 6 earlier this week. Amongst the improvements was a variety of new graphics modes including ray tracing for PlayStation 5 players, the Taras Nabad Master Level, a new map for BATTLEMODE, and a new reflective Ballista Skin. As soon as we hear more any further updates, we’ll be sure to let you know.

[Source: Slayers Club]