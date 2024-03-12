Former Doom Eternal Devs Working on New Sci-Fi Shooter

Former Id Software employees Emanuel Palalic and Garrett Young have launched a new studio called Emptyvessel. The team, which includes veteran developers from multiple AAA studios, is working on an as-of-yet-untitled dystopian sci-fi shooter.

The new studio includes developers from Id, Activision, Gearbox, BioWare, and more

Emptyvessel describes itself as “a team of industry veterans who specialize in the immersive shooter space.”

Former Id Software Employees Palalic and Young worked on Games including Doom (2016), Doom Eternal, and Quake Champions. Young also has experience in leadership roles at Microsoft, Activision, and Disney.

Other team members include former personnel from Naughty Dog, Gearbox, and BioWare. The studio’s name comes from the idea that it is an “empty vessel” filled by its developers and, eventually, fans.

“Our industry is at a crossroads between business and talent,” says Young, who serves as the company’s COO and general manager. “At Emptyvessel, we take a developer-first approach to our direction and execution. We understand every innovation in this industry has been led by a developer taking a risk – every new IP, every billion-dollar franchise. Gaming’s next massive hit can come from anywhere.”

Palalic also described the studio’s vision of empowering a smaller team of passionate developers to create AAA-quality games. “Many game developers like myself began our journey fueled by the dream of one day bringing our worlds to life,” he said. “By prioritizing and aligning with our strengths, we’re confident it’s possible to create AAA-quality games with smaller, focused teams. The industry has often overlooked the people who pour their hearts and souls into crafting these worlds. With Emptyvessel, we’re determined to change that narrative and make that dream a reality for as many developers as we can.”

Emptyvessel hasn’t revealed much about its new game. However, the studio teaser and images on the company’s website are reminiscent of Blade Runner, Robocop, and Cyberpunk 2077.