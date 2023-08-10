Quake 2 Remaster Announced, Is Out Now

It was already somewhat obvious given previous leaks and ratings, but the Quake 2 remaster has officially been announced. This upgrade is also out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch for $9.99. It’s even launching on Game Pass and will be a free upgrade for those on Steam who own the original.

The Quake 2 remaster was meant to be a QuakeCon surprise

This is mainly a remaster of the 1997 original shooter, but it also comes with a new expansion called Call of the Machine from MachineGames, the team behind the most recent Wolfenstein title. Nightdive Studios has touched up the game in various ways, too, since it includes cross-platform play for its online multiplayer and co-op modes, motion aiming on PlayStation and Switch, visual improvements, widescreen support, dynamic lighting, local split-screen, enhanced models, restored AI behaviors, old design documents, improved cinematics, better effects, and both single-player expansions – Mission Pack: The Reckoning and Mission Pack: Ground Zero. Quake 2 64, a port for the Nintendo 64 that came with new levels, is yet another bonus.

There are some differences between platforms. Xbox Series X|S players can play eight-player split-screen multiplayer, while every other system is limited to four players. PS4 owners can play it at 1080p at 60 frames per second, while PS4 Pro and PS5 owners can experience it at 4K at 60 frames per second. PS5 players also get access to a 120 frames per second mode if their display supports it (a resolution for this mode wasn’t given).

The trophy lists for both have gone live and do include a Platinum, much like its predecessor. However, this sequel has significantly fewer trophies and has 14 as opposed to the 36 trophies in the original.

This Quake 2 remaster is following in the footsteps of the first Quake remake, which was also announced and released during a previous QuakeCon. The native PS5 version of that port didn’t come out until two months later, though.