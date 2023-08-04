Report: Bethesda Releasing Quake 2 Remastered on PS5, PS4

PS5 players may not be getting Starfield or Indiana Jones, but Bethesda is reportedly planning to publish a remastered version of Quake 2 on both the PS5 and PS4. Developed by id Software, the first-person shooter was originally released in 1997.

Quake 2 Remastered PS5, PS4 announcement coming soon

Quake 2 Remastered ratings were first spotted by Gematsu back in June. Like its predecessor, fans expected an announcement at QuakeCon. According to reliable Dealabs leaker billbil-kun, that is indeed the plan.

The insider has confirmed that Quake 2 Remastered will be revealed at this year’s event, which will run from August 10 to 13. Furthermore, the game will be available on PS5 and PS4, Xbox One and Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Xbox versions will, of course, launch on Game Pass.

Expect Quake 2 Remastered to feature enhancements like graphics. Billbil-kun did not share a price, but going by the previous release, we reckon it’ll come with a price tag of around $9.99. Quake Remastered was also released on disc, but it’s not known if Bethesda will take that route this time around.

Following Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoft, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that the publisher’s games would be released on PlayStation platforms on a case-by-case basis.