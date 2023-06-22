Quake 2 Remaster Rated in Korea Ahead of QuakeCon

A Quake 2 remaster seems to be in the works after the game’s rating was spotted online ahead of this year’s QuakeCon.

What do we know about Quake 2 remastered?

Its rating was first spotted by Gematsu, which saw that The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea had rated the project and noted that it would be released on PC.

According to the listing (via IGN), the game is described as “an FPS game that wages war against the hostile alien race, Strogg, who plans to invade the earth.” It includes “excessive expression of violence”, and “blood and body damage are frequently expressed in the process of fighting using weapons”.

Similarly, the same committee in Korea also rated the original Quake remaster in 2021 ahead of its actual announcement at QuakeCon 2021, leading fans to believe that a Quake 2 remaster announcement is coming. The remastered version of Quake would eventually go on to release for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, so it’s likely that if a Quake 2 remaster is on the horizon, it will also release for a full suite of platforms.

Quake 2 originally launched in 1997, and is the follow-up to 1996’s Quake. The game was developed by id Software, and was a major success, becoming one of the highest-selling games of 1997 and helping to spawn the Quake franchise, which continued with a variety of sequels and spin-offs.

QuakeCon 2023 is currently set to take place between August 10 and August 13, 2023 in Grapevine, Texas.