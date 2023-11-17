Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Date Reportedly Set by Ratings Board

Capcom’s highly anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 may have a release date as a recent listing for the game has potentially confirmed when the game will launch.

According to a recent listing from the European video game ratings board PEGI, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date has been set for March 22, 2024, when the game will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The date itself lines up with the end of Capcom’s current financial year, which is set to end on March 31, 2024 (via IGN). If the date holds up, that will give Capcom a big boost in potential sales as it rounds out the year.

Dragon's Dogma II is PEGI rated and has March 22nd, 2024 date listed https://t.co/difVjnwnpz



a 15 minute showcase stream is set for Nov 28th, 1 PM PT https://t.co/RGU0FAzKd5 pic.twitter.com/VLjhW2StpR — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 17, 2023

Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase stream planned for this month

Alongside the potential release date, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will also be receiving a showcase later this month courtesy of Capcom. The showcase is currently dated for November 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET, when Capcom will show off more about the upcoming game in a 15-minute stream.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a long-awaited sequel, and just as fans were beginning to lose hope, Capcom unveiled the game. In a September 2023 interview with VGC, producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi explained the gap of 10+ years between the original and the sequel, stating that it was down to things falling into place.

“First and foremost, if [game director Hideaki] Itsuno-san doesn’t have time to be the director of the game, it can’t really get made,” Hirabayashi said. “So having an opportunity to have him spend the time he needed on the game and being able to bring together the other resources needed, such as a large team to work on a game with this scope, just took some years for that all to really fit together.”