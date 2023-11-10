Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remaster Console Release Faces Short Delay

The remaster of classic shooter Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion was due to release next week on November 14, 2023, but developer Nightdive Studios has delayed it by just over two weeks.

For those about Turok…wait.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion will now hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 30, 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, or just want an idea of what remastered goodies Nightdive has in store, check out the official description below.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, upgraded through Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine for play on modern gaming devices with up to a 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. It joins Nightdive Studios, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms’ popular Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil remasters, capping off the trilogy. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion features upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion is the first title from Nightdive Studios to use the latest version KEX engine, which utilizes an improved renderer to achieve a higher tier of visual fidelity across 3D models, textures, and graphical effects.

In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.

Nightdive has also provided a list of key features for the game, including,

A remastered version of the 2000 classic, available for the first time since its Nintendo 64 release.

Up to 4K 120 frames per second performance on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Advanced rendering features, including anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.

Remastered environment art, character models, and updated weapon models.

Optional motion/gyro controls for Switch and Gamepad rumble.

Trophies and Achievements on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam)

Nightdive Studios is perhaps the most prominent restoration company in gaming, having brought golden oldies like Turok, System Shock, Doom 64, Quake, Shadow Man, and Blade Runner: Enhanced Editon. Its next project after Turok 3 is a remaster of LucasArts shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces.