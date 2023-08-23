Star Wars: Dark Forces, Turok 3 Remasters Announced by Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios, hot off the heels of its enhanced Quake 2 port, has announced a couple of its upcoming remasters. The company revealed remasters for Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, two shooters from a few decades ago. Both were announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 will have a slew of new features

Star Wars: Dark Forces didn’t get an exact release date, but that information is coming later in the year. It will support a 4K resolution at 120 frames per second and has advanced 3D rendering, overhauled cutscenes, and gamepad support.

Dark Forces is a first-person shooter developed by LucasArts that first came to MS-DOS in 1995 before being ported to the PlayStation the following year.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, on the other hand, does have a release date and is coming to the above platforms on November 14. It’ll support 4K resolution and 120 frames per second, as well as “upgraded gameplay,” bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur. The environment art, character models, and weapon models have been updated, too.

The Turok 3 remaster will even have “support for console gamepads with platform-specific features.” The Switch’s gyro aiming was directly mentioned, but it’s unclear if “platform-specific features” is also referencing to the DualSense’s adaptive triggers or haptic feedback.

Turok 3 originally came to the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and was developed by Acclaim Studios Austin. Nightdive has also been involved with Turok remasters in the past, as it was behind the upgrades for both of the two previous Turok games for the last batch of consoles.