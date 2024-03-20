Nightdive Studios Wants to Remaster No One Lives Forever

Nightdive Studios has appealed to Warner Bros. Games to let the studio remaster PS2 classic The Operative: No One Lives Forever and players are being encouraged to help. Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick sent a cheeky tweet to the publisher, a similar tactic used to ask Disney to let them remaster Star Wars Dark Forces.

Players need to like the No One Lives Forever remaster tweet

Hey @wbgames can we @NightdiveStudio do a remaster of No One Lives Forever, please? Signed, everyone who likes this tweet. https://t.co/D5N0WVr90P — Stephen Kick @ GDC! (@pripyatbeast) March 19, 2024

Kick encourages players who want to see a remaster of the first-person shooter The Operative: No One Lives Forever to like the above tweet. At the time of writing, over 4,800 players have joined the appeal to reprise the role of Cate Archer, a 1960s spy Operative who works for UNITY and protects humanity from megalomaniacs bent upon world domination.

Whether a remaster will see the light of day is questionable, though, as Nightdive Studios has attempted this before. In 2014, the company applied for a trademark on the No One Lives Forever name. They had the source code in hand and a roadmap of updates, enhancements, and bug fixes. There were plans for multiplayer modes with dedicated servers.

Despite the best of intentions, though, things then ground to a halt. At the time, nobody could work out whether it was Activision, 20th Century Fox, or Warner Bros who owned the rights to the game. None of the three seemed to be interested in a remaster of the game either, so Nightdive was forced to give up its efforts.

With the renewed appeal to Warner Bros, it seems like the ownership rights may have been determined with a bit more certainty. The tweet still seems like a shot in the dark, but the tactic has worked before. In an almost identically worded tweet, Kick once appealed to Disney to let them remaster Star Wars Dark Forces while getting the support of players through likes. Five years later, a Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster was released.