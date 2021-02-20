Back in 2016, Night Dive Studios suggested that it was interested in releasing the Turok games for PlayStation platforms. It looks like that’s finally happening on Thursday next week.

According to PlayStation Store listings spotted by Gematsu, both Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil will release on February 25th. At the time of this writing, the game pages are only visible to us via the PlayStation App. A search for both games via the web store did not bring up any results. Nevertheless, the pages are there and a trophy list was discovered last year, so rest assured, we’ll get our hands on the 1997 and 1998 classics soon.

According to the PS Store, both Turok 1 and 2 are enhanced for the PS4 Pro. Turok 2‘s description states that it supports up to 16 players online and features remastered locations. The description further states:

Conquer six engrossing quest levels including the port of Adia, the Death Marshes, and the Lair of the Blind Ones. Unload multiple ricocheting shotgun shells with the Shredder, send brains flying with the skull-drilling Cerebral Bore – a fan favorite, and stomp enemies flat while riding an artillery-mounted Triceratops! Fight your way through 35 different enemies with bouncing bellies, blinking eyes, stretching tentacles, and snapping jaws. From prehistoric raptors to evolved flesh eaters, to your final battle with the mother of all beasts – you’ll want to defeat all of them!

Both Turok 1 and 2 are already out on the Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Any of our readers looking forward to trying them out?

[Source: Gematsu]