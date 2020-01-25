The Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence has struck once again. This time, it has uncovered an audition tape and script that sees The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish try out for the role of spymaster Sigismund Dijkstra for the second season of Netflix’s adaptation.

A copy of the clip can be found on Video Press but in case it’s removed for the billionth time, here’s the script courtesy of Redanian Intelligence:

King Vizimir: For such a large man “David”, you move remarkably like the wind, though in this case a foul one.

Dijkstra: (Smiles) Can’t be that foul, it took you an eternity to take notice.

King Vizimir: It’s your reputation of getting new information that worries my senses.

Dijkstra: I’ll be gentle, you won’t feel a thing. Now, after the stunning escape of the prisoner in the East, I thought you want to hear the news, right away.

King Vizimir: It’s more gossip than news.

Dijsktra: Well, in my line of work today’s gossip is next month’s news.

King Vizimir: That could be your motto for life.

Dijkstra: Hmm… The East believe themselves to be powerful, and yet how quickly they take the will of the kings to heart?

King Vizimir: And if this escape is true…

Dijkstra: Oh don’t worry, they may have lengthened the necks of few of my spies, but I have plenty more.

King Vizimir: You just finished a war you can’t possibly want to start another.

Dijkstra: No, but a coup is possible. And the best way to keep their swords in their scabbards is to keep them down.

King Vizimir: What do you want of me?

Dijkstra: A plan to do just that. Something smart, simple, behind the scenes in a way that only you and I can do best.

King Vizimir: And why do you place your bet on finding this escape artist?

Dijkstra: Well, the most important thing that I have discovered is that they have no fucking clue as to the current whereabouts of the prisoner. So find him, and you control the voice of the rebellion. You control the East and with it, all the power.

King Vizimir: Then it seems your trip was a success.

Dijkstra: I always like to take more than I give. Your Majesty.