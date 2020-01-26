Mortal Kombat 11‘s Joker won’t become available until January 28th but a few YouTubers have been granted early access to the character, resulting in a number of gameplay videos floating online. Thanks to these videos, fans noticed an exchange that happens when Joker goes up against Joker, and it sounds like a tease for Injustice 3.

The exchange goes something like this (thanks, Eurogamer):

“We’ll have to make do as a dynamic duo.” “Only two of us?! That’s an injustice!” “What we could do with a third.”

As soon as the videos started making rounds, creator Ed Boon took to Twitter to claim that this dialogue isn’t a tease, leading many to think that it could be a reference to the Batman: Three Jokers comic series. However, it’s the word ‘injustice’ that has people convinced otherwise.

PSA: This Joker dialog is not hinting at anything related to Injustice. Any reference is purely coincidental.pic.twitter.com/ZVvwUhudyq — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 21, 2020

While Batman: Three Jokers is a plausible explanation, as Eurogamer pointed out, Boon is known for trolling his followers and it’s quite possible that the dialogue is indeed an Injustice 3 tease. It makes sense development wise, at least. Following the first Injustice, Mortal Kombat X was released. Then came the Injustice sequel, followed by Mortal Kombat 11. Going by this pattern, Injustice 3 is up next.

Coincidence or not, Another Injustice installment is almost a given. Whether we’ll see it as a cross-gen game or a next-gen game remains to be seen.

Do our readers think we’ll see an Injustice 3 anytime soon?

[Source: Eurogamer]