After a bit of a lengthy delay, DOOM Eternal is almost upon us. Since DOOM Eternal will have a rather robust multiplayer mode—which will include both campaigns being invaded by other players and a 2v1 competitive mode named Battlemode—it seems logical to think that the game might have some form of in-game monetization. In a statement made on Facebook, however, Creative Director Hugo Martin chose to make it clear. DOOM Eternal will have no microtransactions. Everything in the game can be unlocked with XP, and even then, all unlockables are entirely cosmetic. None of that content will impact player abilities or gameplay, so those who have been grinding away at it for a while won’t have anything but a skill advantage over newer players.

His full statement is as follows:

no store. Nothing u can unlock in eternal with XP has anything to do with player abilities or content that would impact your game in anyway. The only thing u can unlock with XP is COSMETICS. These cosmetics have no impact on how u play, they just look cool. Eternal is a $60 game, not a free to play game or a mobile game – we are giving u a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect. Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff or u can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience AT ALL and it’s all free.

While there might not be any microtransactions, Game Director Marty Stratton has said that there are currently plans for single-player DLC add-ons. What those plans are haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely we’ll be hearing more about them when we’re closer to launch. DOOM Eternal is set for a full launch on March 20th, 2020,

[Source: DualShockers]