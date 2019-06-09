During its E3 2019 press conference, Bethesda showed off the upcoming multiplayer mode for DOOM Eternal. Known as “BATTLEMODE,” it is a 2v1 experience that pits Slayer vs Demon.

Involving three players in total, it puts one player into the helmet of the Doom Slayer. They’ll have to face off against two other players, each taking the role of a different demon. True to form, it looks to be just as over-the-top and violent as we’ve come to expect from DOOM.

Take a look at BATTLEMODE right here:

BATTLEMODE will be played out over three rounds, to see who truly will come out on top. While the demons have an advantage in numbers, the Slayer is described as “fully-armed,” meaning anything could happen. Unpredictability is the name of the game for DOOM, and this new mode looks to continue that tradition. Who is truly the best: demon or demon hunter? The only way to find out is to fight.

In addition to this first look at the DOOM Eternal multiplayer, we also got a extensive demo of its singe-player campaign. These new looks at gameplay also coincided with the announcement of the DOOM Eternal release date. Players can get back to hunting demons on November 22, 2019.

Other highlights of the Bethesda E3 press conference were the reveal of two new games, GhostWire: Tokyo and Deathloop. In addition, we also got a sneak peek at future content updates for both Fallout 76 and RAGE 2.

DOOM Eternal will release on November 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Extra-dedicated fans may want to check out the DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition. Most notably, it includes a replica of the Doom Slayer’s helmet, letting you fulfill all of your demon-hunting fantasies.