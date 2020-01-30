Earlier in the year, PlayStation allowed fans to track their gaming stats throughout 2019 with the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up. Thanks to TrueTrophies, players can now get a look at their stats over the last 10 years. When signing up for the website, TrueTrophies collates all of a user’s PlayStation Network stats. That information is then filtered for 2010 to 2019, followed by the crafting of a nifty infographic about the player’s decade on PlayStation.

To see your #MyDecadeOnPlayStation details, sign up or log in to TrueTrophies’ website. Once all of your information is collected, visit the page dedicated to last decade’s information. In a matter of minutes, you’ll be treated to an infographic showcasing pretty much every statistic you could want to see (and a few you probably don’t). Should you so choose, your personal infographic can be shared across social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

The TrueTrophies details show number of games played between 2010 and 2019, number of trophies earned, most active months, and offers a platform breakdown. It also breaks down record number of trophies earned. For instance, if you popped 28 trophies on December 31, 2018, that’ll be marked as your “Best Day.” Similar break downs are present for “Best Month,” “Best Year,” and “Best Streak.” The site additionally tracks rarest trophies earned, top genres played, and most played series.

As noted above, there are probably some bits of information you may not want to know. Notably, TrueTrophies estimates the cost of all game’s played. Of course, there’s a margin of error. TrueTrophies cannot, for example, take rented or borrowed games into consideration. In addition, it apparently calculates this figure according to a game’s launch price. Still, such wealth of information is nothing if not incredibly impressive.

What are some of your proudest trophy-hunting achievements of the last 10 years? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: TrueTrophies]