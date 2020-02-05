A complete Kingdom Hearts package is headed to PS4, compiling all 10 of the series’ main experiences into one box. Titled Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, this compilation will release for PS4 on March 17, 2020 for $49.99. It will include Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far (a collection that already gathers Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue), as well as Kingdom Hearts III in physical format. The All-in-One Package isn’t quite “all-in-one,” though, as it excludes the recently released Re:MIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts III.

The package includes the following 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)



Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage– Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)



Kingdom Hearts III (does not include “Re Mind” downloadable content)

This package does include most of the games in the series and is one of the many Kingdom Hearts collections released by Square Enix. In fact, this collection is made up of smaller collections that have released over the years. Notably absent from the compilation is the Kingdom Hearts III Re:MIND DLC, which released in January of this year. This add-on serves as a kind of director’s cut of the base game’s conclusion, expanding on certain characters’ relationships and stories. It also features a gauntlet of extremely difficult boss fights.

Kingdom Hearts III launched for PS4 and Xbox One in January 2019, 13 years after Kingdom Hearts II. In that time a number of the other games released on various other platforms and these packages manage to collect them all back under one roof. The release for Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package doesn’t mention an Xbox release at this time. We loved Kingdom Hearts III here at PSLS, praising it for its combat and beauty, but weren’t quite as fond of its Re:MIND DLC, especially at its high premium price. As for the future of the series, there’s a lot in the works. A new mainline game is already in development, along with two other smaller games—one of which is a new mobile game called Kingdom Hearts Dark Road.