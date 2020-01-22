On the heels of the latest Kingdom Hearts III update, a slew of new information about the future of the series has been revealed. Most notably, two new teams are working on Kingdom Hearts related projects at Square Enix, with one of them set to release a game “surprisingly soon.” There was also mention that Re: MIND will be Kingdom Hearts III’s “first and last” DLC, with no other content planned for the future. And the possibility of a Final Mix version of the game doesn’t seem to be in the cards, either. With modern game updates and DLC, Re:MIND and the latest update essentially makes the current KHIII version a Final Mix.

In a Q&A with director Tetsuya Nomura on the Japanese Kingdom Hearts Twitter account (as translated by user GOLDPANNER), the director spends time discussing Kingdom Hearts III’s Re: MIND DLC and how it ties to the main game. Nomura explains that the content is different from the Final Mix versions of past games by saying:

We released Final Mixes to adjust the balance of and add things to the entire game. Re: MIND is independent content you can enjoy after beating the main game. That said, we did also add English voices to the Japanese version, limit cut bosses, and other things you’ll find familiar from Final Mixes. So, other than the fact that the main game hasn’t changed much, you can basically think of this as the equivalent of a Final Mix.

Looking at the future of the series, Nomura revealed that two new teams have branched off to work on Kingdom Hearts related projects. Nomura stated that one of the new teams will release a title “surprisingly soon” and that the Kingdom Hearts Union χ crew is gearing up for a “surprising announcement” tomorrow, January 23, 2020.

We still need some time with regards to main line Kingdom Hearts, but first up, the Kingdom Hearts Union χ team will have a surprising announcement tomorrow. Aside from Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ teams, we actually have two new teams in operation, and from them, one title will be coming surprisingly soon.

Nothing else was mentioned about the new title that’s supposedly coming soon, but at least we know we’ll hear some news from the Union χ team tomorrow. You can check out the full English version of the Q&A in the Twitter thread below:

In celebration of the release of KHIII Re Mind we are doing a “7 Lights and 13 Darknesses Q&A” – here is the Darkness Edition! #KH3 #_KH #KH3_ReMind pic.twitter.com/VJhstjFTdt — GOLDPANNER (@_KH_ENGLISH) January 22, 2020

To hold you over until new games release, you can get Kingdom Hearts III’s Re: MIND DLC when it releases on PS4 tomorrow. Xbox One users have to wait until February 25, 2020 to get their hands on the new content. The full game itself is available on PS4 and Xbox One right now.

[Source: Twitter via Gematsu]