Kingdom Hearts III’s Re MIND DLC is just a few weeks out from launch. As such, Square Enix is finally unveiling a few more concrete details about what the new content will include. In updating the game’s official Japanese website, Square Enix unleashed additional screenshots, teased the DLC’s playable characters, and offered a rundown concerning the story content. It seems Kingdom Hearts III fans have plenty to look forward to once Re MIND drops next month.

DualShockers translated the information from the Japanese site, which features details that some may consider spoiler-filled. (Continue at your own risk.) In Re MIND, players will run into “old friends,” while also engaging with “new elements.” The DLC’s additional scenarios center on Kingdom Hearts III’s climax. These new scenarios will see Sora return to a moment prior to the Keyblade Graveyard’s battle. While there, he’ll experience the individual battles of the Seven Guardians of Light by making his way inside their hearts.

Fans should additionally expect to switch between the likes of Aqua, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas as playable characters. Apparently, more playable characters will feature in Re MIND, though Square Enix is not yet ready to reveal specifics. Interestingly, some battles will allow characters to share “special cooperative skills.”

The “Limit Cut Episode and Boss” portion of the upcoming DLC received a brief overview, as well. Notably, this content includes particularly challenging fights, wherein players will face all of the Real Organization XIII members. Apparently, in order to come out on top, players will have to tactically time their attacks.

The following image gallery features new screenshots for Re MIND. It also includes 3D models for Sora and the Final Fantasy characters as they are to appear in the DLC:

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND Details Unveiled by Square Enix WATCH GALLERY

Re MIND launches for the PlayStation 4 next month on January 23, 2020. The content will become available to Xbox One fans the following month on February 25th.

[Source: Square Enix via DualShockers]