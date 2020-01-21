The massive Re:Mind expansion for Kingdom Hearts III is right around the corner, but that’s not stopping Square Enix from putting more in the game for free. In a tweet, Square Enix showed off a new form Sora will be able to take called the Double Form. True to its name, this form lets Sora dual wield Keyblades, something that was heavily requested and missed in the base game. It seems like you won’t have to pay to get back one of Kingdom Hearts II‘s favorite features.

Being added in a free update to #KingdomHearts III ahead of the launch of the Re Mind DLC, take a closer look at Sora's new form in #KingdomHearts III! Recognize the two Keyblades he's wielding? pic.twitter.com/lOvH7qGxMp — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 20, 2020

It’s the Keyblades that Sora is using that make Double Form all the more interesting. Fans of the series should recognize them as Oathkeeper and Oblivion, a pair of Keyblades that have appeared in Kingdom Hearts since the original entry. While they’re usually associated with Roxas, who dual-wields them most times he’s seen, Sora has used the Keyblades on more than one occasion. Oathkeeper and Oblivion were mysteriously absent in Kingdom Hearts III and is another addition many fans have been requesting. The screenshots also appear to take place in one of the DLC’s new boss fights, specifically what looks like a one on one fight between Sora and Young Xehanort, although the new boss fights are going to be part of the paid Re:Mind expansion.

There’s plenty to be excited for when Kingdom Hearts III: Re:Mind launches on January 23rd. While the new form is a free update, the paid expansion will be bringing plenty more for players. This includes new story beats, more playable characters, new boss fights, and more. It will also finally introduce Final Fantasy characters to Kingdom Hearts III, a glaring omission that cut out many fan favorite characters like Leon, Yuffie, and Aerith from the series. Still haven’t tried out Kingdom Hearts III’s high-octane action-RPG gameplay? A demo is available as well.