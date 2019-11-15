Kingdom Hearts III launched earlier this year for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Yet, Square Enix is just now making a playable demo available on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. The PlayStation storefront lists the demo at a weight of 7.76GB. Meanwhile, the Xbox One demo is a tad smaller in size, clocking in at 7.42GB.

In the Kingdom Hearts III demo, players will join the adventures of Sora, Goofy, and Donald, gaining access to two different story sections. One playable section is the opening for the Olympus level’s introduction. The second story in the demo will allow players to experience the Toy Box level’s first half.

For those who play the Kingdom Hearts III trial and later purchase the game, transferring the demo’s save data will be an option. Some may find this especially advantageous, since the full game is currently on sale on the PlayStation Store. From now until the morning of November 22nd, the magical experience costs the relatively low price of $19.79. The very same sale is presently available on the Microsoft Store, as well.

The latest entry in the beloved series has been quite the boon for Square Enix this year. Earlier in 2019, Kingdom Hearts III even held on as the best-selling new title in the United States. It enjoyed this success until Mortal Kombat 11 came along and took its crown. Unsurprisingly, now such an honor belongs to the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Square Enix still has more Kingdom Hearts up its sleeve. For one, the third mainline entry’s Re:MIND DLC is set to launch sometime this winter. In addition, it appears the publisher is already hiring for the franchise’s next installment.