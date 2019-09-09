For months, Kingdom Hearts III fans have awaited new footage of the highly-anticipated Re:MIND DLC. As recently promised by Square Enix, that time has come. The publisher just launched a trailer for the post-launch content, right on time for Tokyo Game Show 2019.

See what new adventure awaits Sora in the following gameplay trailer for Kingdom Heart III’s Re:MIND content:

While the debut trailer shows off plenty of gameplay and teases the DLC’s narrative, one important detail is noticeably absent. Square Enix has yet to unveil a launch date for Re:MIND. However, at least fans can be sure the release remains on track for a winter launch later in the year.

Whenever players finally get their hands on the new post-launch content, they’ll have plenty to dig into. The Re:MIND DLC will introduce a host of fresh content, including the “ReMIND” scenario, a Secret Episode with a boss, and a brand-new Limit Episode with a boss as well. In addition, free content will launch alongside the upcoming DLC. This free offering will feature a new Key Blade and form.

Though director Tetsuya Nomura has stated the upcoming DLC will serve as a standalone, there does exist one limitation on who can play through some of the content. To access the Re:MIND DLC’s additional scenario, Kingdom Hearts III players will need to have previously completed the game’s main story.

Re:MIND’s winter release will likely help top off a huge year for Kingdom Hearts III. After launching earlier in the year to critical acclaim, the Square Enix title went on to sell quite handsomely. In fact, the franchise’s third mainline entry sold so well that it quickly became 2019’s best-selling title for a time, before being dethroned by Mortal Kombat 11. It should be interesting to see where KH3 lands sales-wise by year’s end.

[Source: Square Enix]